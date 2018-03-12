Shoppers search for salt, shovels among spring offerings

At the Lowe's on South Columbus Boulevard the shovels are out, but so is the patio furniture.Susie Osborne spent some time this afternoon perusing perennials, annuals, and other seed packets. She can't wait for winter to go so she can get her garden growing again."So over it," said Osborne. "It's why I am seeding now, so I'll have some basil, some tomatoes and other goodies to harvest late June, July."Meanwhile, one aisle away Gillian Kosinski was picking up a new ice scraper."I grew up around here but I was in New Orleans for two years so need a new ice scraper," said Kosinski.Right now, the floor of this store is something of a seasonal mashup. The spring items are out, but they sit alongside sleds and shovels, snow blowers and salt of which the supply is starting to diminish."We have everything ready for spring. Patio furniture. Our gazebos. We have all the grills ready and set up," said Assistant Store Manager Pablo Santiago. "But we still have approximately around 10 skids of salt, so we always try to be ready with large amounts of quantities for the customer."Several shoppers said they are hoping this is the last round for all that snow removal stuff and that spring can't come soon enough.------