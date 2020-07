First signs of Tropical Storm Fay at Jersey Shore

EMBED >More News Videos Meteorologist David Murphy with AccuWeather on July 10, 2020.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Tropical Storm Fay is expected to dump several inches of rain on the Philadelphia region on Friday, as well as bring high winds to the Jersey Shore.Flash flooding is a concern, given that some areas are already saturated from recent storms. Wind gusts are expected to strengthen mid-morning.The Ocean City Office of Emergency Management Is warning people that heavy rain flooding can impact parts of the island that don't typically experience tidal flooding so be ready to move your cars if need be.Fay was expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, with the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England, The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. advisory. That's down from earlier forecasts of about 3 to 5 inches of rain.The storm picked up speed Friday morning, moving north around 10 mph (17 kph) and producing top sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph), forecasters said. Earlier observations showed it moving at 8 mph (13 kph) with top sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph).A tropical storm warning remained in effect from Cape May, New Jersey, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York, forecasters said.Fay is the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season's previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.---The Associated Press contributed to this report.