Freezing rain leaves slick conditions in South Jersey, Philadelphia

Slick Sunday Morning

DEPTFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Freezing rain coated surfaces in ice on Saturday night and Sunday morning, making walking and driving tricky.After work, Michael Miduski came out to his car in Glassboro, New Jersey and immediately put his ice scraper to work."A sheet of ice. An unbelievable sheet of ice. Something I haven't seen since about 1994," said Miduski.Brenda Carter of Glassboro ventured out to the store and did not like slipping and sliding in the parking lot."This is really bad. If you don't have to come out, do yourself a favor. Don't do it," said Carter. "I'm taking baby steps. It's a lot of black ice. You can't see it."Tiny icicles hung from vehicles and signs. Crews salted parking lots and main roads, but conditions were still slick.On the Garden State Parkway in Burlington County, a 19-car crash in the northbound lanes appeared to have been caused by icy conditions in Bass River around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.Three minor injuries were reported, officials said.Across the bridge in Philadelphia, icy conditions, officials said, are believed to have caused a crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the city's Mayfair section.That crash happened around 7 p.m. on the northbound outer lanes.Officials said the car ended up on the sidewalk. There were no reports of injuries.Drivers told Action News staying off the roads is for the best."(I'm) just going home and staying home," said Robert Fling of Swedesboro, New Jersey.The Action Cam was in Southwest Philadelphia early Sunday morning where the slick roads presented some challengers for drivers.People walking in the area of South 59th Street and Warrington Avenue were forced to take it very slow to avoid falling on the ice.A pickup truck slid off the road and onto a lawn in Collingswood, New Jersey.It happened at Richey Avenue and Route 130.Parking lots, sidewalks and even some main roads were left coated in black ice.Road crews have been trying to combat the slick conditions since the ice storm began.In Camden, New Jersey, Port Authority Transit Corporation crews salted the parking lots at Ferry Avenue Station.