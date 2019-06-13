Small earthquake rumbles parts of central Pennsylvania

MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. -- A small earthquake has rumbled parts of central Pennsylvania.The United States Geological Survey says the epicenter of Wednesday night's magnitude 3.4 quake was about 11 miles (18 kilometers) southwest of Mifflintown at a depth of nearly 17 miles (27 kilometers).No damage has been reported.Some people reported hearing a rumble like thunder. Others compared the quake to a big truck going by.The Pennsylvania earthquake follows an earthquake of an estimated magnitude 4 that struck just northeast of Cleveland in Lake Erie on Monday.