Snow begins to land in Lehigh Valley

A light snowfall has been blanketing the Lehigh Valley over the course of Tuesday afternoon, but as day turns to night it really starting to kick in."If predictions are correct possibly 3 to 6 inches in the southern part of our engineering district and 8 inches or more in the Poconos. So, we are in command-center mode here," said Ron Young of PennDOT.And as the plow operators begin doing their thing the folks from Albright's Hardware in Allentown are busy selling shovels and ice melting materials.Even though the Lehigh Valley hasn't received a whole lot of snow so far this Winter, Albright's has already sold trailer loads of salt and gravel to people and businesses who like being ready before old man winter arrives."We have a lot of people that prepare, especially apartment complexes that prepare for the bad weather," said Albright's Hardware Owner Kenneth Ringer. "Even as the bad weather hits, I've loaded several pallets today."Meanwhile, we spoke with several commuters who say they have sort of a love/hate relationship with the cold weather."I don't want no 0-degree temperatures. That is the worst thing for me," said Lan Zalotti of Williamstown, New Jersey. "I just want a little bit of snow in the mountains, not where we live."Sharon Palmer of Whitehall said she is counting the days until spring."I think it's 50 some days now and groundhogs day is Saturday so there is hope. There is hope. Yes, there is," she said.