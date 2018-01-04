WEATHER

Snow Emergencies, Closings in Philadelphia Area

(Shutterstock)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A number of communities have declared snow emergencies due to the nor'easter, while some government offices, businesses and attractions are closed Thursday.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS:

For the latest school closings and delays, visit 6abc.com/SchoolClosings
SNOW EMERGENCIES:

PHILADELPHIA

For the latest on the snow emergency in Philadelphia, visit this article

ATLANTIC COUNTY
Atlantic County Office of Emergency Preparedness has issued a blizzard declaration as of 11 a.m., that includes travel restrictions on all county and municipal roadways to vehicles transporting essential personnel or those providing essential public services.

CHESTER COUNTY

-Spring City: effective 6 a.m. until 10 p.m., January 4.

DELAWARE COUNTY

-Haverford Township: Trash and recycling are suspended for Thursday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY

-Cheltenham Township: Due to the New Year's holiday in addition to the snow storm, ALL TRASH AND RECYCLING COLLECTIONS ARE 2 DAYS BEHIND THE USUAL SCHEDULE. (Normal Wednesday collections will be picked up on Friday, Jan 5, and usual Thursday collections will be picked up on Saturday, Jan. 6.)

Also, all Cheltenham Township libraries are closed today.

-Norristown: effective 6 a.m., January 4 until further notice
-Plymouth Township: effective at 7:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY

-Newark: Based on the current forecast from the National Weather Service, the City of Newark declared a snow emergency in effect until 6 p.m., and announced City offices will be closed today, Thursday, January 4. Non-emergency essential personnel should not report. Emergency essential personnel are to report as required or scheduled.

CLOSINGS:

PHILADELPHIA

-Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University is closing at 1 p.m.
-Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch Street, closed
-Eastern State Penitentiary will be open at Noon
-Independent Seaport Museum closed
-Liberty Museum closed
-Museum of the American Revolution closed
-Mutter Museum closed
-National Constitution Center will close at Noon
-Philadelphia Courts closing at Noon
-Philadelphia Museum of Art closing at Noon
-Philadelphia Zoo closed
-Please Touch Museum closed
-Smith Playground closed

PENNSYLVANIA

-Chester City Hall closed. Only essential services personnel will report to work.
-Delaware County Courthouse and Government Center closed
-Montgomery County Courts and Offices will be opening on a two-hour delay
-Philadelphia Premium Outlets - delayed opening at 1 p.m.
NEW JERSEY

-Adventure Aquarium in Camden will be closed
-Atlantic County government offices closed
-Offices of Cumberland County Government will be closed for non- essential employees. All essential employees are to report to work as scheduled.
-Gloucester Premium Outlets - closed
-State of New Jersey has 2 hour delayed opening for State offices

DELAWARE

-Delaware state offices are closed in all three counties

----------

