Snow emergencies in Philadelphia area ahead of Sunday's winter storm

The following are announcements that have been sent to Action News.
This list will be updated as more announcements arrive.
Philadelphia
With another storm approaching, Managing Director Tumar Alexander announced that a Snow Emergency will be declared for the City of Philadelphia beginning at 6 a.m., Sunday, February 7.
A Snow Emergency means all parked vehicles must be moved off Snow Emergency routes for plowing. When moving your car, park as far from the corner of the street as possible; vehicles parked too close to the corner get in the way of snowplows trying to turn corners.
Snow Emergency information and a map of Snow Emergency routes can be found at philadelphiastreets.com/highways/snow/emergency-routes. Vehicles left on Snow Emergency routes will be moved to other parking spots to assist in snow plowing operations. If your car is moved, call 215-686-SNOW (7669), and press option 4, to find it. Do NOT call 911.
In preparation for the latest snow event the Streets Department will have a full deployment of equipment and employees. The Department will mobilize over 400 pieces of equipment including support from City agencies and contractors. Crews have been brining since Saturday. The Streets Department has 35,000 tons of salt available.
Snow emergency routes, primary roads, and secondary roads will be serviced first to allow for safe passage. Residential streets will be treated after the primary and secondary roads are safe to travel. Our goal is to make roads passable and return the city back to normal operations as quickly as possible. This does not mean roads will be completely clear of snow and ice but made passable for safe traveling.
Reminders:
- Move your vehicle if it is parked on a Snow Emergency route.
- Do not shovel or plow snow into the street. This practice is illegal, unsafe and hinders snow operations. The penalty for violating this can range from $50 to $300 for each violation.
-Clear a sidewalk path at least 36 inches wide within six hours of the end of the storm.
-Clear snow from neighborhood sewer drains to allow melting snow to drain.
-Motorists should allow extra time, exercise patience and maintain safe driving distances.
-Sanitation and Recycling Collections: Due to the amount of snow accumulations expected, Sanitation crews and equipment will be diverted to snow operations. Crews will be collecting trash on Monday, but residents should expect delays as crews navigate through the snow. There will be no collections in rear driveways for Monday. Residents must place their materials in the front of their homes at the curb for pickup. We want to prevent Sanitation trucks from getting stuck in compacted snow in the driveways.
A decision on the rest of the week's collections will be made early Monday based on how the storm and plowing operations have progressed. Sanitation Convenience Centers will be open for regular hours, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
PlowPHL: The Streets Department is making final improvements to its Snow app, PlowPHL. The app is currently in its final departmental testing phase. Before launching publicly, the Department would like to properly educate residents on what information will be available on the site. The interactive map will allow residents to view and track snow response roadway treatments. PlowPHL is the fourth and final web mapping tool on the StreetSmartPHL platform.
City Buildings and Services: This snow event is not expected to interfere with City operations on Monday, February 8.
Information for Businesses: All property owners and/or tenants are responsible for clearing a 36 inch path on all sidewalks, including curb cuts, abutting the building or premises within six hours after the snow has ceased to fall-even if the establishment is temporarily closed due to snow or COVID-19 restrictions. A fine of $50 or more can be imposed in violation of this code.
Establishments with outdoor dining will need to take additional precautions in advance of the storm. All outdoor dining setups should be secured, removing as much of the setups as possible-including tables, chairs, heating equipment, temporary structures. As noted in the City's winter guidelines for outdoor dining, the City is not liable for any damage from plowing or snow removal, even if structures are permitted. Materials should be cleared from the right of way as much as possible to avoid possible damage and blocking of dining setups. Restaurants with unpermitted structures are reminded that their establishment is liable for any injuries suffered due to damage from the structure during and after the storm.
SEPTA will post real-time travel updates at septa.org and @SEPTA on Twitter.
PHL International Airport: Travelers and those picking up travelers are encouraged to check their flight status and road conditions before leaving for the airport on Sunday. Call your airline, get updates at 1-800-PHL-GATE (745-4283), or check the PHL International Airport website-phl.org. The airport has brined onsite roadways, with snow removal and deicing operations planned for the duration of the event.
Homeless Outreach: The Office of Homeless Services issued a Code Blue that will go into effect tomorrow, Sunday, February 7 at 7 a.m. and it will remain in effect until further notice. Throughout the Code Blue, Philadelphia's homeless outreach teams will patrol the streets in greater numbers, urging individuals experiencing homelessness to come indoors and avoid prolonged exposure to the elements amid dangerously cold temperatures. People do not need ID to enter shelters, and they can remain indoors throughout the duration of the Code Blue. If you are concerned about someone who is homeless, please call Homeless Outreach at 215-232-1984 at any time. Outreach is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. First responders can also transport people to shelter for their own safety. Review the Safer Shelter Initiative to learn how City-funded, privately operated shelters keep residents and staff safe.
Pet Safety Awareness: Residents should contact the ACCT Philly hotline (267-385-3800 ext 1) if they observe a dog outside during extreme cold (aside from bathroom breaks and short walks). It is against City ordinance to leave dogs outside in extreme cold without proper shelter, and owners can be fined up to $500.
Philadelphia Prisons: All Philadelphia Department of Prisons facilities remain closed to civilian visitors due to COVID-19 precautions.
The Department of Parks & Recreation reminds residents that if a tree falls during a storm and it's blocking a road, or it has fallen on a house, car or other property, call 911. A crew of arborists from Philadelphia Parks & Recreation are on-call to respond to tree emergencies and they will come out to remove the hazard and any part of the tree that is an immediate risk to public safety. Other parts of the tree that don't pose an immediate risk (such as tree trunks and stumps) will be removed at a later time so crews can focus on other safety hazards around the city during extreme weather events. In the event that a tree has fallen on electrical wires, please call PECO's emergency line: 1-800-841-4141. For other non-emergency downed trees, residents can submit a request through Philly 311.
Pennsylvania
Abington Township has declared a Snow Emergency effective at 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021, until 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, 2021. During this time parking on designated Snow Emergency Routes is prohibited to allow our plow operators to clear the streets in a safe and efficient manner. Cars parked on Snow Emergency Routes after 8:00 p.m. may be towed and/or ticketed. Residents are also reminded to please clear your sidewalks of ice and snow within 24 hours of the end of the storm. If you have a fire hydrant on or near your property, please clear that as well. For additional information, including a list of Snow Emergency Routes, please go to: https://www.abingtonpa.gov/departments/public-works/highway/snow-routes-and-removal-2471
Malvern: In anticipation of the predicted severe weather, which includes the potential for heavy snowfall, I, David Burton, Mayor of Malvern, have declared a SNOW EMERGENCY to take effect Sunday, February 7th, 2021 at 12:00 am until Monday February 8th, 2021 at 12:00 am.
This emergency declaration will facilitate the movement of traffic and will combat the hazards of excessive snow and ice on the highways or portions of highways within the Borough. During the term of the emergency, it shall be unlawful for any person to park a motor vehicle or to allow the same to remain parked, on any highway or portion of highway listed below. It will be unlawful to operate any motor vehicle or tractor on any such highway, or portion of highway listed, unless such vehicle or tractor is equipped with adequate equipment to provide sufficient traction to keep such vehicle or tractor in motion so that other traffic on such highways will not be blocked or seriously impeded.
IDENTIFIED SNOW EMERGENCY HIGHWAYS
Bridge Street - from King Street to Old Lincoln Highway
King Street - from the eastern Borough line to the western Borough line
Monument Avenue - from Sugartown Road to Warren Avenue
Old Lincoln Highway - from the eastern Borough line to the western Borough line
Sugartown Road - from the southern Borough line to King Street
Warren Avenue - from Paoli Pike to the northern Borough line
***Any violators will be ticketed and towed. ***
In addition to the above, it is requested that where possible, citizens park their vehicles in driveways and off the street during the emergency. This will allow fire, ambulance, and other necessary vehicles access to all neighborhoods.
Rockledge Borough has declared a Snow Emergency effective at 11:59 pm on, February 6, 2021, until 4:00 pm Monday, February 8, 2021. During this time parking on designated Snow Emergency Routes (Huntingdon Pike as well as Church Road) is prohibited to allow our plow operators to clear the streets in a safe and efficient manner. Residents are also asked if they have a driveway to please park their vehicles in their driveways to also allow our plow operators to clear the residential streets in a safe and efficient manner. Cars parked on Snow Emergency Routes after 11:59 pm tonight may be towed and/or ticketed. Residents are also reminded to please clear their sidewalks of ice and snow within 24 hours of the end of the storm. If you have a fire hydrant on or near your property, please clear that as well.
Royersford: All Media please be advised the Mayor of Royersford Borough has declared a Snow Emergency for the Borough of Royersford. This snow emergency is in effect Saturday February 6, 2021 at
7:00 pm. A notification will be made after the emergency is terminated. All residents and business owners are advised to clear all vehicles off of the snow emergency routes. Snow Emergency Routes are as follows in the borough of Royersford:
5th Ave from the Limerick township line to Green Street, no parking on the west side (odd numbered side)
Main Street from 10th Avenue to Lewis Road, no parking on either side of the street (both sides of the street)
Main Street from 2nd Ave to Lewis Road, no parking on the south side of the street (even numbered side)
2nd Avenue from Main Street to the Borough line, no parking on the west side (odd numbered side)
Walnut Street from Lewis Road to Borough line, no parking on the south side (even numbered side)
Washington Street from 2nd Avenue to Lewis Road, no parking on the south side (even numbered side)
Summer Street from N. 4th Avenue to N. 3rd Avenue, no parking on the entire street (both sides of the street)
Anyone with questions can be directed to the Royersford OEM at 484-938-8739.
New Jersey
Trenton: Mayor W. Reed Gusciora today announced that the City is preparing for an approaching winter storm system that could bring five to eight inches of snow from Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon.
The City will commence plowing operations when snowfall reaches four inches. Trenton residents are required to move their vehicles from snow-emergency routes as required by City Ordinance 14-2.10. Alternative parking is available at public school parking lots for the duration of the storm. For a list of snow routes and available parking lots, visit www.trentonnj.org/snow.
Residents should sign up for the City's Emergency Broadcast System to receive updates on when to move their cars to the school parking lots, when to return them to the street and whether trash collection will be cancelled, among other important information:
To receive text alerts, text 'Trenton411' to 99411.
To received voice message alerts, sign up at www.trentonnj.org/reverse911.
While the city will send robocalls and text alerts before plowing begins, residents are encouraged to move their vehicles off snow routes before it starts snowing.
Trenton police officers will also drive through neighborhoods and use their public address systems to remind residents to move their vehicles before plowing begins. Residents may leave their vehicles in the school parking lots until Monday at 5:00 p.m.
Residents who do not comply will have their vehicles towed at their expense. Residents whose vehicles are towed can contact the Trenton Police Department non-emergency telephone number at (609) 989-4170. Vehicles left in public school parking lots beyond the Monday deadline may also be towed.
Residents must use the designated school lots for alternative parking. Vehicles parked at City parks will be towed.
Warming centers are available at 89 Ewing Street and 100 Carroll Street. Transportation is available for residents who need it. Call (609) 695-1436 for more information and (609) 989-3460 to arrange transportation. Masks are available and social distancing will be enforced. The Rescue Mission located at 98 Carroll Street is also open 24 hours a day but can only accommodate single individuals.
The City also reminds residents to keep the following numbers nearby during the storm:
Tenants who have no heat and cannot reach their landlord should call (609) 989-3560 and leave a message. An inspector from the City's Department of Inspections will return their call.
Residents that need emergency assistance should dial 911. Residents that need non-emergency assistance can reach the Trenton Police Department at (609) 989-4170.
Power outages should be reported to PSE&G at 1-800-436-PSEG.
Downed trees, flooding, and other weather-related damage should be reported to the Office of Emergency Management at (609) 989-4200.