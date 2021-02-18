Weather

Snow emergency lifted in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials in Philadelphia have lifted the snow emergency that was in place due to Thursday's winter storm.

The Streets Department will continue salting and plowing until roads are made passable for safe traveling. Parking is now permitted again along snow emergency routes.


The snowfall stopped around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in South Philadelphia, and most major roadways in the city were passable.

Here are some of the latest snow totals released by the National Weather Service:

Chestnut Hill - 8.8 in
Northeast Philadelphia - 5.5 in
Philadelphia - 3.1 in
Philadelphia International Airport - 2.8 in


On East Passyunk Avenue, just below South Street, Cohen & Co Hardware was prepared for unprepared city residents.

Mitchell Cohen said that the fourth-generation owned hardware store has seen its share of hard winters.
"Even somebody saying, 'I want just a little bit of salt.' We'll fill something," said Cohen, who offered to-go cups of salt. "We have big bags, small bags and shovels. We're here for everybody."

At nearby Gigi Pizza, employee Austin Boyle said he started clearing the walkway early in anticipation of a busy evening.

Philadelphia residents were left digging out Thursday from the latest snowstorm.



"I think it's going to be, at least for us. A lot of neighborhood business and some delivery," he said.

Nathan Orians of Queen Village said his dog Hobbs can't wait to go outside when the snow falls and he has a hard time getting him to come back in.

Orians says he feels the exact same way.

"I like it. I'm from upstate New York so it feels like home for me," he said.

The Philadelphia Streets Department began treating roadways Wednesday ahead of the storm and had all apparatus available to plow, including trash trucks.

Trash and recycling pick-up was postponed because of the snow emergency.
