Snow gives way to frigid temperatures

First came the snow, now comes the frigid temperatures.Wednesday morning's weather calls for layers upon layers of clothing.There is an AccuWeather Alert for this afternoon when a snow squall will move through the area. They only last around 15 minutes or so, but you could get a quick coating. It likely moves from west to east from Noon to 3 p.m.The low temperature on your phone or thermometer is one thing, but the wind chill will have it feeling like it's in the teens.With this arctic blast moving in, there's the inconvenience that comes with the biting cold.Then there is the real danger. Anything that was wet on the roads will have frozen over by now.Just before the deep freeze set in, PennDOT put down salt and gravel. But some roads, especially side roads, remain icy.Drivers in Royersford, Montgomery County were navigating some slick streets."I got four wheel drive and it's still slippery for me. There are some hills around here. They're pretty dangerous," Matthew Watson of Royersford, Pa. said."It's gonna get pretty bad and I hope people don't drive in it," Kolton Wunder of Royersford.This will get even worse as the week goes on.Without the wind chill, Thursday's high will be in the single digits for some area; add in the wind chill and it feel below zero.-----