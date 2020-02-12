weather

Snow Showers Linger Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: The Nor'easter continues to slowly pull away. We'll have on and off snow showers all day today. Although the snow today will be light, most of the region will pick up another 1-3" of snow. Today's high is 34, but it is windy and cold with wind chills just in the 20s. Tonight clouds linger and we'll have nothing more than a flurry around. The low drops to 29 so it will still be slick tomorrow.

Why the I-95 Corridor can be the dividing line between snow & rain
Meteorologist Adam Joseph explains the importance of the I-95 Corridor when forecasting a winter storm.



WEDNESDAY: Clouds will mix with some sun. It's still till breezy and cold. The high is 35.

THURSDAY: Look for partly to mostly sunny skies with a high of 40. It won't be quite as breezy.

FRIDAY: Some rain is possible in the morning, with breaks of late day sunshine. The high climbs to 42.
How meteorologists forecast winter storms
6abc's Chris Sowers explains how meteorologists forecast winter storms.



SATURDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. The high drops to 37.

SUNDAY: We're watching the coast for a possible storm. But, it 's strength and track is uncertain. The high drops to 35.

MONDAY: A blast of arctic air arrives next week. It's windy and bitterly cold. Clouds mix with occasional sun. The high drops to a very cold 24, with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

