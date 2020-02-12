Snow Showers Linger Today

Why the I-95 Corridor can be the dividing line between snow & rain
WEDNESDAY: Clouds will mix with some sun. It's still till breezy and cold. The high is 35.
THURSDAY: Look for partly to mostly sunny skies with a high of 40. It won't be quite as breezy.
FRIDAY: Some rain is possible in the morning, with breaks of late day sunshine. The high climbs to 42.
SATURDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. The high drops to 37.
SUNDAY: We're watching the coast for a possible storm. But, it 's strength and track is uncertain. The high drops to 35.
MONDAY: A blast of arctic air arrives next week. It's windy and bitterly cold. Clouds mix with occasional sun. The high drops to a very cold 24, with wind chills in the single digits and teens.
