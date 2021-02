Snow Showers Linger Today

EMBED >More News Videos Meteorologist Adam Joseph explains the importance of the I-95 Corridor when forecasting a winter storm.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: The Nor'easter continues to slowly pull away. We'll have on and off snow showers all day today. Although the snow today will be light, most of the region will pick up another 1-3" of snow. Today's high is 34, but it is windy and cold with wind chills just in the 20s. Tonight clouds linger and we'll have nothing more than a flurry around. The low drops to 29 so it will still be slick tomorrow.WEDNESDAY: Clouds will mix with some sun. It's still till breezy and cold. The high is 35.THURSDAY: Look for partly to mostly sunny skies with a high of 40. It won't be quite as breezy.FRIDAY: Some rain is possible in the morning, with breaks of late day sunshine. The high climbs to 42.SATURDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. The high drops to 37.SUNDAY: We're watching the coast for a possible storm. But, it 's strength and track is uncertain. The high drops to 35.MONDAY: A blast of arctic air arrives next week. It's windy and bitterly cold. Clouds mix with occasional sun. The high drops to a very cold 24, with wind chills in the single digits and teens.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app