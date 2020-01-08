Weather

Snow squall warning in effect until 9:15 a.m

The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning for parts of the area until 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

"A snow squall warning is in effect until 9:15 AM EST for I-76, I-295, I-476, I-495 near Philadelphia, PA--NJ--DE--MD; US-301, US-13 near Middletown, DE and US-40 near Vineland, NJ," the NWS says.



An alert went off on your cell phone if you are near the designated areas.


So what is a snow squall?



Often referred to as a whiteout, a snow squall is a sudden, moderately heavy snowfall that blows snow and strong surface winds, suddenly reducing visibility, AccuWeather explains.

Though the snow accumulation is not typically significant because they are so brief, snow squalls can create dangerous driving conditions due to visibility issues and quickly-forming ice.

Snow squalls actually have similarities to the types of thunderstorms you usually see in the summer, AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno explained.



"A snow squall is similar to a summertime thunderstorm in that it can have heavy bouts of precipitation in a short period of time and strong, gusty winds," he said, "except instead of getting rain, you're getting snow. And when you get heavy snow and wind, you could reduce visibility and make roads a sheet of ice in minutes."

