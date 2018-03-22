PENNSYLVANIA

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3244826" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NJ residents deal with snow, hopes for spring weather. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on March 21, 2018.

NEW JERSEY

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3243465" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Folks find ways to get around in snowy Chester County. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 4:30pm on March 21, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3244823" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Residents deal with city streets during the nor'easter. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on March 21, 2018.

A fourth nor'easter brought a lot of snow to the Delaware and Lehigh valleys.The final snow totals have come in for most of New Jersey, Philadelphia, and the Pa. suburbs.Roxborough 9.3",Fox Chase 8.4",Northeast Philadelphia 8",Mayfair 7.8",Philadelphia International Airport 7.6",Somerton 7.4",Center City 7"Huffs Church 15.5",Boyertown 14",Kutztown 13",Reading 12.5",Shillington 12.1",West Lawn 11.7",Robesonia 10.5",Sinking Spring 10.5",Blandon 10",Hamburg 8.5"West Rockhill Twp. 14",Quakertown 14",Perkasie 14",Springtown 13.2",Bedminster 13",Langhorne 10.8",Southampton 10.5",Trevose 10",Chalfont 10",Doylestown 9.9",Levittown 9.5",Lower Makefield Twp. 9.1",Morrisville 8.5",Oakford 8"East Nantmeal Twp. 12.5",Pughtown 12.2",Warwick 11.4",Glenmoore 10.2",Elverson 10",Devault 9.5",Valley Forge 9.5",Exton 9",Thornbury 8.9",Chester Springs 8.8",New London 8.6",Nottingham 6.7",West Chester 6.5",Avondale 6"Wayne 10",Chadds Ford 9.6",Clifton Heights 9.2",Ridley Park 8.7",Thornton 8.2",Upper Darby Twp. 8.2",Drexel Hill 8",Broomall 8",Media 6.9",Norwood 6.3"Zionsville 16.2",Macungie 16",Emmaus 15",South Allentown 14.7",Alburtis 14.5",Vera Cruz 14.5",Center Valley 13.8",Salisbury Twp. 13.7",Germansville 13.6",New Tripoli 13.6",Lehigh Valley Airport 13.2",East Texas 12.5",Orefield 10"Lansdale 16.5",Pottstown 15.2",Tylersport 15",Norristown 13.1",Royersford 12.8",Hatfield 12.5",Graterford 12.5",Gilbertsville 12.3",Vernfield 12",Worcester 12",Bryn Mawr 11",Spring Mount 10.9",King Of Prussia 10.4"Tabernacle 13.5",Mount Laurel 12",Mount Holly 11.9",North Hanover Twp. 11",Southampton Twp. 11",Pemberton 11",Lumberton 10.5",Burlington 10.2",Delran Twp. 9.5",Florence 9",Crosswicks 8.5",Maple Shade 8.5",Marlton 8"Greenfield 10",Upper Twp. 7.7",Seaville 7.5",Belleplain 7.3",Woodbine 6.2",Dennisville 6.2",Ocean City 6",Eldora 4.5"Newport 8",Fortescue 8",Upper Deerfield Twp. 7.5",Millville 7",Vineland 6.5".(Both Millville and Vineland never updated past 6:30pm Wednesday evening, so they probably picked up a little bit more than what is posted).West Deptford 12",Williamsotwn 10",Pitman 9.1",Manuta 9",Sewell 8",Glassboro 8.4",Mullica Hill 7"Hightstown 9.4",Ewing Twp. 8",Ewing 8",Lawrence Twp. 7.4",Trenton 7.3",Hopewell 7.2",Hamilton Twp. 7",Somerset 6.8"Berkeley Twp. 15.5",Lacey 15",Pinewald 14",Bayville 13.5",Waretown 13",Whiting 12.5",Toms River 12",Lakehurst 11",Point Pleasant Beach 10.5",Brick Twp. 10.2",Lakewood 10",Jackson 9.8",Forked River 9.5",Tuckerton 9.5",Barnegat 9"------