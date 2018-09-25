Soggy weather has been dampening spirits across the city

Philadelphia has been underwater this week and all the rain dropping from the sky has moods dropping, too."It's hard to be motivated to do anything," said Courtney Smith of North Philadelphia. "It's depressing. I can't keep a decent hairstyle."No one likes being soaked, but science says it is less about the rain and more about the lack of sun."With less sunlight, there's less serotonin-- and then that can give you greater symptoms of having you feel down or depressed or fatigue," said Clinical Director of Penn Medicine Thea Gallagher.So if sun equals happiness, then September has been pretty gloomy. So far this month it has rained 16 out of 25 days, with rain totals more than double the month's normal average of 3.7 inches."I'm ready to go looking for an ark," said Joey Simon of Center City.However, some are trying to keep a sunny attitude."I like it. I'm from Seattle," said Pauline Alvarado of Rittenhouse, "So, I do like staying home and eating grilled cheese and having the comforter around me."Others are desperate to dry out."We have no choice," said Tenny. "Sunshine come back!"------