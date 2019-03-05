Some businesses thrive as cold weather hangs on

MANAYUNK (WPVI) -- The people at the Warming Store in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia aren't complaining about our frosty temperatures.They're still seeing people coming into the store looking for heated gloves and jackets.Other businesses aren't so happy. Seasonal businesses like Philadelphia Cycle in Port Richmond are seeing their inventory continue to grow and aren't benefiting from the cold."We're not seeing as many people in here this time of the year as we would like," said Vincent Sanginiti, General Manager Philadelphia Cycle.Sanginiti said his business correlates with the weather."Just cold is no good, because we haven't had enough snow for our four wheelers, so we haven't sold as many as we would like to," said Sanginiti.