People in New Jersey are preparing for the next round of winter weather, and those we spoke to said they're holding out hope that the majority of this storm will miss the area.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday in Mercer County.Crews in Camden County were filling their trucks with rock salt to pre-treat area roads ahead of the expected round of snow.Officials were crossing their fingers, hoping this storm might be the last of the season. But if not, they said they'll be ready for more.That said, most people we spoke with in Cherry Hill Monday morning said they are ready for spring.Some joked they are going to will their way into the next season.Other just expressed hope that the next round of snowfall - if and when it happens - won't be as bad as the two we just experienced over the last ten days.Time, of course, will tell.------