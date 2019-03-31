Weather

Spring Has Arrived and Philly Loves It!

Spring Has Arrived and Philly Loves It!

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a Saturday!

We began our day from the Strawberry Mansion Bridge where we could see racing out on the river.

Just a few yards from there we stopped at the Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse.

Saturday was their opening day.

Director Frances Hoover says come have some fun.

"Starting now we have our full hours which are open 6 days a week until 7 pm," said Hoover.

We saw kids play soccer there and slide down the famous Ann Newman Wooden Slide.

All day the trails have been packed.

The good weather even had siblings hugging, instead of fighting.

In fact, Rittenhouse Park had a farmers market out already.

But our last stop was down at the ball park.

Tony Russell of Lancaster said, "Kids opening day, great day to bring the boy out right?

Yes it was kids' opening day as the Phillies took on Braves.

Mom Penny and daughter Sydney Shipman are from May's Landing.

Syndey said, "I like Bryce. He'll get a hit here soon."
