ACCUWEATHER

Springtime may be here, but so are these weather dangers

EMBED </>More Videos

Spring is the time when the flowers blossom and the sun shines, but it's also the peak of tornado season, among other types of severe weather. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Spring is the time when the flowers blossom and the sun shines, but it's also the peak of tornado season, according to AccuWeather.

Severe thunderstorms in spring have the potential to create damaging winds, tornadoes and flooding rainfall. Tornadoes are the most hazardous weather event in spring, and several tornadoes can be in one area at once.

And just because it's spring doesn't mean that it can't snow. Snowstorms have a habit of disrupting travel during early spring when the weather can do a complete 180 and be unpredictable.

Flooding is the most common natural disaster in the United States and is more deadly than hurricanes, tornados and lightning. Flooding causes about $2 billion in damage every year.

Gusty winds can also trigger dust and firestorms between March and April when winds are strongest. Dust storms can turn into firestorms if accidental or careless burning occurs, potentially destroying hundreds of square miles of grasslands and forests.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathertornadofloodingsnowsevere weatherfire safety
ACCUWEATHER
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
More accuweather
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
Cecily Tynan visits with Phoenix, the Harris Hawk at the Philadelphia Zoo
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Car erupts into flames after lightning strike in Ocean City
Weekend storms force evacuation of MetLife Stadium ahead of concert
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News