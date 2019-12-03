winter weather

Storm brings light snow to Upper Bucks County, Lehigh Valley

By
QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The multiple inches of snow forecasted for upper Bucks County and the Lehigh Valley didn't materialize Monday as the winter storm proved difficult to predict.

Action News was there when large flakes began falling Monday evening in Easton and Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. In the higher elevations, a blanket of snow remained on the ground left by the storm earlier in the day.

In Quakertown, Bucks County, snow fell for about an hour Monday evening but didn't stick to the ground.

Although most areas didn't see any or limited accumulation, many roads are wet and some side streets could become slick overnight.
