Storm damage in Montgomery County

SALFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- High winds topping out at 70 miles per hour gusts have wreaked havoc on Salford Township in Montgomery County.

People who live on Old Sumneytown Pike in Harleysville, Pa. are doing their best to clear out the downed trees and debris before the threat of another storm.

At the height of the storm, Ron Long and his wife took shelter in the basement.

"We heard it coming and my wife suggested that we go downstairs immediately. When we did, there was a roar and we did not know what was going to happen," said Long. "It lasted maybe about 15, 20 seconds with a lot of hail."

Tree removal crews are in overdrive now. Lee Pridie owns Lee Tree Removal, "I've never seen anything like this to tell you the truth. I've worked doing storm damage for 10 years, never anything like this. It's devastating."

Judging from the damage he's seen, Pridie estimates many property owners looking at costs of $20,000 to $30,000 in damages.

The National Weather Service will survey the area and damage left behind to determine if the storm did categorize as a tornado.
