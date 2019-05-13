Crews are busy cleaning up downed trees and electrical wires across the Delaware Valley after a stormy Sunday.
The Action Cam was on the 2100 block of Bridgewater Road where a tree was blocking the roadway.
PennDOT and PECO crews were on the scene making repairs.
Sunday's storm also brought trees down in Bucks County.
A tree fell onto a home on Buttonwood Street in New Hope Sunday afternoon.
No injuries were reported but the house was badly damaged.
There was a similar scene in Elsmere, Delaware.
A homeowner on the 1300 block of Clifford Road said they were shocked to find a massive tree had crashed into the back of their home.
No injuries were reported in that incident.
Storm leaves behind downed trees and wires across Delaware Valley
STORM DAMAGE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More