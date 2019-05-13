storm damage

Storm leaves behind downed trees and wires across Delaware Valley

Storm leaves downed trees and wires across region: as seen on Action News at 4 a.m., May 13, 2019

Crews are busy cleaning up downed trees and electrical wires across the Delaware Valley after a stormy Sunday.

The Action Cam was on the 2100 block of Bridgewater Road where a tree was blocking the roadway.

PennDOT and PECO crews were on the scene making repairs.

Sunday's storm also brought trees down in Bucks County.

A tree fell onto a home on Buttonwood Street in New Hope Sunday afternoon.

No injuries were reported but the house was badly damaged.

There was a similar scene in Elsmere, Delaware.

A homeowner on the 1300 block of Clifford Road said they were shocked to find a massive tree had crashed into the back of their home.

No injuries were reported in that incident.
