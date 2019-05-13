Storm leaves behind downed trees and wires across Delaware Valley

Crews are busy cleaning up downed trees and electrical wires across the Delaware Valley after a stormy Sunday.The Action Cam was on the 2100 block of Bridgewater Road where a tree was blocking the roadway.PennDOT and PECO crews were on the scene making repairs.Sunday's storm also brought trees down in Bucks County.A tree fell onto a home on Buttonwood Street in New Hope Sunday afternoon.No injuries were reported but the house was badly damaged.There was a similar scene in Elsmere, Delaware.A homeowner on the 1300 block of Clifford Road said they were shocked to find a massive tree had crashed into the back of their home.No injuries were reported in that incident.