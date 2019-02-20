WEATHER

Preparing for winter storm: PennDOT brines, tools to have in your car

EMBED </>More Videos

PennDOT salt trucks ready for winter storm. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on February 20, 2019.

By and Katherine Scott
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Dozens of PennDOT trucks will soon fill up on salt and hit the roads ahead of the snowfall that's expected to hit the Philadelphia region on Wednesday.

About 100,000 tons of salt is available for the trucks that'll be deployed throughout the area.

Those out on the roads in the morning will notice that crews have already brined overnight. But the work for them is only just beginning.

About 400 plow truck drivers will be working 12 hour shifts, even 15 hours, to treat and clear the roadways.

It'll be business as usual except for one thing that you'll likely notice right away. Crews have been instructed not to clear away the initial snowfall.

"When it snows, we will salt it. Since we know sleet and possible rain could be also coming, I instructed my guys to just salt, keep the snow on the ground so there's traction. Because if you take all the snow off the roadway, you have the potential when the rain hits, it freezes," PennDOT's James Brown said.

The evening commute could be a little tricky. When you do see crews working on the roads, officials say to give them plenty of space.

Back in November, drivers were stuck for 12 hours along a 30-mile stretch of I-78 in Northampton County.

When the road finally opened, police had to go around knocking on doors to wake up drivers and get them moving.

EMBED More News Videos

Traffic nightmare on I-78. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at Noon on November 16, 2018.



If you have to hit the road, AAA says to make sure you have tools for this weather. That includes an ice scraper and de-icer.

Keeping a bag of kitty litter in your car can help if you need traction.

Also pack some snacks and a warm blanket in case you do get stuck.

It's also a good idea to charge your cell phone and fill up your car with a full tank of gas.

EMBED More News Videos

Tips for preparing for the winter storm. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on February 20, 2019.


-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherphilly newsweathersnowsnow plowsalttruckspenndotNorristown Borough
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Murphy declares State of Emergency for N.J. ahead of storm
AccuWeather Alert: Snow and Sleet, Slippery Roads Today
PennDOT announces vehicle restrictions for Wednesday
With unreliable winters, Pa. ski resorts invest in new attractions
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow and Sleet, Slippery Roads Today
Check School Closings and Delays
PennDOT announces vehicle restrictions for Wednesday
Murphy declares State of Emergency for N.J. ahead of storm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Key witness says Colorado man fatally beat fianceé with bat
Pedestrian struck, car crashes in Bensalem
Man stabbed 4 times inside Center City 7-Eleven
Police: Man with 5 prior DUI convictions kills woman in crash
Show More
Ex-officer accused of sexually assaulting witnesses, suspects
Student indicted for allegedly developing app to sell drugs
I-476 NB ramp reopens after truck carrying ash overturns
More News