Weather

Severe storms bring damaging winds, flooding rains across the Philadelphia region

By
CHALFONT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A line of strong storms that swept through the area on Friday afternoon brought flooding rain and damaging winds.

The Action Cam was along a battered stretch of Upper State Road in Chalfont, Pa.

Trees knocked down power lines for nearly a quarter-mile. Even a utility pole was snapped in half.

"Never in 40 years, nothing like this has ever happened," said resident Richard Rosenbaum.

His neighbor, Shane Norman, said the storm caused the damage very quickly.



"It literally lasted 10 to 12 minutes," he said.

Also in Chalfont, a tree came down right on a SEPTA train. No one was hurt.

But getting it off took some time, causing major delays.



Over in Holland, Pa., Chopper 6 flew over where a tree also came down on power lines.

Meanwhile, flooding was an issue in parts of Delaware County following the storms.

Some cars stalled out in high floodwaters in Upper Darby. Police had to block off the intersection at 69th Street and Marshall Road.

EMBED More News Videos

Flooding was an issue in parts of Delaware County following the storms.



It was a similar scene in Yeadon, Pa. where a car became stuck in floodwaters at Union and Fairview.

Officials say an apparent lightning strike brought down a large tree in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia.

It tumbled onto a car in the 6200 block of Spruce Street.

A woman was inside at the time but escaped unharmed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchalfont boroughcobbs creek (philadelphia)upper darby townshipweatherstorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Scattered Showers And Downpours Today
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Celebrities react to death of 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman
Players rally after school allows all fall sports except football
Nevada man becomes first in the US to catch COVID-19 twice
Teen who organized BLM protest gets hit with $2,500 police OT bill
Whale encounter off Ocean City, NJ caught on video
Show More
Teenagers say they feel pressure on social media to attend parties
U.S. Attorney investigating after woman attacked in Philadelphia church
Penns Grove-Carneys Point teachers ask to start virtual citing unsafe conditions
Security guard shot at Philly Wawa after argument about social distancing: Police
NJ to raise gas tax rate nearly 10 cents per gallon
More TOP STORIES News