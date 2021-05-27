storm damage

Storms leave behind damage across Philadelphia area

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Strong storms ripped across the Delaware and Lehigh valleys leaving damage behind.

Lightning, thunder, and torrential downpours started Wednesday afternoon in some areas and lasted into the overnight hours.

On Tyler Street in Camden, New Jersey, two trees came down on a twin house around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Both trees hit the home and damaged the roof and windows. Everyone was able to evacuate and no injuries were reported.



In Pennsauken Township, around 11:30 p.m., a car got stuck in high water on Route 130. The driver was not hurt.

In Lower Macungie Township, Pennsylvania part a roof ripped off a dry cleaning business. Branches and trees snapped and dropped in the street for cars to weave around.

Nearby, Paula Werley and her husband were checking for damage in their home.

"I heard this loud thump during all the wind, and I said to my husband, 'I think a tree just came down, and he said, 'no.' But when the rain let up, and we looked out the window, there was a big tree across the road that's on our property against the fence, and it hit another tree in our yard that snapped up at the top and is resting against our roof," explained Paula Werley.

There were more 2,500 reported outages in Camden County at its peak overnight.

Most issues were expected to be resolved by Thursday afternoon.
