Storms leave trail of damage across Delaware Valley

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (WPVI) -- A fast-moving storm brought heavy rain and high winds to the Delaware Valley Friday evening, causing fallen trees, downed power lines, and commuting headaches.

On Overhill Road in Bala Cynwyd, a tree fell onto a home and snapped a utility pole. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. It was not immediately clear how much damage was caused to the home.

A tree also fell on top of a home on Pearlcroft Road in Cherry Hill.

Fallen trees and utility poles caused power outages in a number of communities across the region.

The severe weather is also to blame for wires falling across railroad tracks west of Philadelphia.

SEPTA suspended its Thorndale Regional Rail Line after some passengers were stuck on trains for an hour and a half

Amtrak has also canceled and delayed several trains as it works to remove the power lines.

SEPTA indicated that the Thorndale service will resume Saturday.
