Storms rip off roofs, tear down trees in Pa.

DENVER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Strong storms moved through Pennsylvania late Sunday into Monday.A tree crashed into a house on the 2700 block of Morgan Hill Road in Williams Township, Northampton County.Officials said an elderly woman was trapped inside the home, but rescue crews were able to get her out.She was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.In Denver, Lancaster County, powerful winds tore apart homes and brought down trees.Video and photos from the scene showed roofs ripped off homes and crews working on repairs.