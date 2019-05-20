Weather

Storms rip off roofs, tear down trees in Pa.

DENVER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Strong storms moved through Pennsylvania late Sunday into Monday.

A tree crashed into a house on the 2700 block of Morgan Hill Road in Williams Township, Northampton County.

Officials said an elderly woman was trapped inside the home, but rescue crews were able to get her out.

She was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

In Denver, Lancaster County, powerful winds tore apart homes and brought down trees.

Video and photos from the scene showed roofs ripped off homes and crews working on repairs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherpa. newswindweatherstormwind damagestorm damage
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men, 3 women sought in Philly apartment killing
Video shows man urinating on South Jersey boy's memorial
Video shows N.J. officer punching teen during arrest
Walnut Street ramp to I-76 to close for 25 days
At least 6 hurt in 'Go Topless Jeep weekend' in Texas
Chef Jose Andres to fired cafeteria worker: 'We have openings'
AccuWeather: Still Warm and Humid, Afternoon Storms Possible
Show More
Family: 8-year-old girl with special needs mocked during 'Dumbo'
Suspect in custody after 1 officer killed, 2 injured near college
Commencement speaker vows to pay off class of 2019's student loans
Ford is cutting 7,000 white-collar jobs
Eiffel Tower closed down after intruder tries to climb up
More TOP STORIES News