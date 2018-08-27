WEATHER

Stormtracker 6 Live Double Scan Radar Explained | 6abc Discovery

EMBED </>More Videos

Adam Joseph explains how our radar works and how it can keep you safe in a storm.

Adam Joseph explains how our radar works and how it can keep you safe in a storm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather6abc Discoverysevere weatherstormradar
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Philly schools to dismiss early Tuesday and Wednesday due to heat
AccuWeather: Oppressive Heat and Humidity
Perfect weather brings folks in Philly outdoors
Hurricane Lane Weather Update: 5 Hawaii tourists rescued from flooded home
More Weather
Top Stories
Police seek person of interest after model murdered in Ardmore
No charges for armed man caught on video in Bensalem
Plume of smoke rises from fire in Tacony junkyard
Philly schools to dismiss early Tuesday and Wednesday due to heat
Man sought in connection with killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend
Well-known South Jersey restaurant closed due to fire
Local police in Pennsylvania seek right to use radar
Investigation continues into death of boy, 2, in Tullytown
Show More
Man charged with rape following incident at Club Risque
Freight train partially derails in Berlin, New Jersey
Woman found stabbed to death in Parkside
Liberty Island evacuated after propane tank fire
Street closures for Made in America 2018 in Philadelphia
More News