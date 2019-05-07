PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We do a lot of talking about the weather.
This week, we're taking you inside weather forecasting, and you will see that it has become very sophisticated science.
We begin with an in-depth look at StormTracker 6 Live Radar.
Channel 6 is the only local TV station to actually own a radar.
The technology is the most advanced and fastest in the region, bringing you crucial information when minutes, even seconds, count.
Meteorologist Cecily Tynan explains how it all works.
StormTracker 6 Live Radar: Most advanced technology in Delaware Valley
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More