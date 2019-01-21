The compound name comes from the fact that a lunar eclipse happened during January's full moon, and it happened when the moon was closer than usual.
The celestial phenomenon sent sky-watchers flocking outside to get a glimpse of the last lunar eclipse of the decade. See some of the most fantastic photos and videos above and below.
PHOTOS: Super blood wolf moon around the world
Plane passing in front of super blood wolf moon, from Royal Museums Greenwich
Super blood wolf moon timelapse from Birmingham, Alabama
