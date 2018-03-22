POWER OUTAGE

Tens of thousands without power in South Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Many still without power in NJ following storm: Gray Hall reports on Action News at 5:30 p.m., March 22, 2018. (WPVI)

By
SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --
Crews are working to clear roadways and restore power to thousands of people in South Jersey after the fourth nor'easter to hit the region.

Heavy snow caused trees and power lines to come down in many neighborhoods.

EMBED More News Videos

Nor'easter leaves thousands in the dark. Gray Hall reports during Action News at Noon on March 22, 2018.



A large tree was blocking Peter Cheeseman Road in Sicklerville, Camden County where power was also out early Thursday.



Officers were directing traffic as crews worked quickly to get power back up and running.

Not far away, along Brantley Way, the Action Cam captured another smaller tree down.

Atlantic City Electric is reporting around 50,000 customers - mostly in Gloucester, Cumberland, and Salem counties - are without power as of Thursday morning.

"Our entire Emergency Response Organization has been mobilized with all company resources dedicated to restoring service for customers as safely and efficiently as possible. To report an outage or downed wire, call 1-800-833-7476," Atlantic City Electric tweeted Wednesday night.

EMBED More News Videos

Thousands with power after 4th nor'easter. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on March 22, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathern.j. newsnew jersey newsweatherpower outagenor'easterWinslow
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POWER OUTAGE
Puerto Rico officials say all of island now has power again
Transformer issue causes Wildwood power outage
Power surge causes damage in several Langhorne homes
Thousands without power following storm
Ocean City power outage strands roller coaster riders
More power outage
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
Cecily Tynan visits with Phoenix, the Harris Hawk at the Philadelphia Zoo
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Car erupts into flames after lightning strike in Ocean City
Weekend storms force evacuation of MetLife Stadium ahead of concert
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News