Thousands without power in N.J. after storm

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Cleanup is underway in New Jersey after Monday evening's storm. Many say while they're tired of all this severe weather, they are grateful once again that the damage wasn't worse.Sara Villari of Collingswood, N.J. described the scary sounds she heard as she was digging out candles Monday night."I heard just this crazy sound. It was like thunder on steroids," she said.That sound was actually trees crashing down on Crestmont Terrace in Collingswood, New Jersey.Three trees brought down wires and damaged a home, but no injuries were reported.Amy Welsh lives in the house next door, and needed help getting her 16-year-old special needs son, and his equipment out of the house."The fire dept in Collingswood was fantastic," Welsh said. "They came in, whatever you guys need, take your time, we had to pack everything up. They carried my son down because the wires were right across our driveway and we have a lift on the front of our house but we couldn't use it because the wires were too close."A massive oak tree in a backyard on the same street went down, too, damaging a home next door."We heard that one fall first, then that one went down a couple mins later. I was like, we need to get in the basement or something," said neighbor Chris Xenakis.Power was knocked out to thousands in New Jersey. A few traffic signals were out on Route 70 in Cherry Hill, and several roads were closed in Mount Laurel as crews worked to repair downed lines and snapped poles. Folks we spoke to are trying to be patient."No power, no air conditioning. Last night was rough," said Xenakis.PSE&G says as of 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, power has been restored to about 200,000 customers impacted by the storm.Company officials say 85-90% of impacted customers should have power back by Tuesday evening.The remaining customers should have power within the next two days.