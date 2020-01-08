Weather

Time lapse videos shows snow squall moving through Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A snow squall moved through the Philadelphia area on Wednesday, and Action News viewers were ready to shoot video!

Some who experienced the squall in Center City captured stunning timelapse video of the brief, but fierce weather event.

The National Weather Service issued warnings ahead of the squalls. If you were in the designated areas, an alert likely went off on your phone.



So what is a snow squall?

Often referred to as a whiteout, a snow squall is a sudden, moderately heavy snowfall that blows snow and strong surface winds, suddenly reducing visibility, AccuWeather explains.

Though the snow accumulation is not typically significant because they are so brief, snow squalls can create dangerous driving conditions due to visibility issues and quickly-forming ice.



Snow squalls actually have similarities to the types of thunderstorms you usually see in the summer, AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno explained.



"A snow squall is similar to a summertime thunderstorm in that it can have heavy bouts of precipitation in a short period of time and strong, gusty winds," he said, "except instead of getting rain, you're getting snow. And when you get heavy snow and wind, you could reduce visibility and make roads a sheet of ice in minutes."

MORE WINTER WEATHER STORIES
Here are the things that define a blizzard

What is a polar vortex?

Driving on black ice: Tips to avoid the hidden road dangers

How to safely drive in snow
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnow stormsnowtrendingwatercoolerweatheraccuweathersnowstorm
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
DA dismisses case against David Sheppard
Carson Wentz's Eagles-themed car for sale
AccuWeather: Strong wind gusts, spotty snow squalls today
'Jeopardy! GOAT:' Holzhauer mocks Rutter over Philadelphia clue
Asbestos in Schools: Parents, lawmakers rally for Philly students' safety
Show More
Girl who went through 40 surgeries reunited with Minnie doll
Military wife recounts 18-hour notice of husband's deployment
South Philadelphia corner store shooting leaves employee dead
Dulos murder: Husband in court, warrant mentions human grave
Old City streets closed due to water main break
More TOP STORIES News