Tornado damages school, leaves path of destruction in Texas

Strong storms produced tornadoes that left a path of destruction in Texas this weekend.
Security video inside a high school in the Dallas area shows the moments when a twister hit Saturday afternoon.
Video shows a door sailing down a hallway after it was torn off its hinges.
Afterward, neighboring areas bore the results of the damage.
An RV was overturned, and roofs were ripped from homes.
There were no reports of any injuries.
