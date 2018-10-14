U.S. & WORLD

Tornado damages school, leaves path of destruction in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Tornado damages school, leaves path of destruction in Texas. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on October 14, 2018.

Strong storms produced tornadoes that left a path of destruction in Texas this weekend.

Security video inside a high school in the Dallas area shows the moments when a twister hit Saturday afternoon.

Video shows a door sailing down a hallway after it was torn off its hinges.

Afterward, neighboring areas bore the results of the damage.

An RV was overturned, and roofs were ripped from homes.

There were no reports of any injuries.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldtornado
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Mourners pack funeral for 8 of 20 killed in NY limo crash
Shooting at birthday party for 1-year-old leaves 4 men dead
Los Angeles woman gets away without paying for $5,000 worth of injections
Saudi stocks drop after Trump threat over missing writer
More u.s. & world
WEATHER
AccuWeather: High Clouds, Cool
Hurricane Michael death toll at least 17: Remembering the victims
Florida: Grim search through ruined landscape after Michael
It's finally feeling like fall in Philadelphia
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect sought for sexual assault in Center City
Hate flyers left on several Cherry Hill residents' lawns
L&I officials seize salvage yard in Bridesburg
3 men wounded after gunfire breaks out at party
Shooting at birthday party for 1-year-old leaves 4 men dead
Mourners pack funeral for 8 of 20 killed in NY limo crash
Child dies after being hit by car in Bucks County
Officer injured while chasing suspect in Strawberry Mansion
Show More
Woman shot during attempted robbery in Camden
Man critical after being stabbed in Chinatown
Fans from all over the world attend Unity Cup championship in Chester
Cell phone found taped under bathroom sink at West Chester Univ.
Pedestrian critically injured in hit and run in Kensington
More News