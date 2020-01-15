Weather

Surveillance video shows tornado flipping cars in South Carolina high school parking lot

LORIS, South Carolina -- Surveillance video from a high school in South Carolina shows the moments when a tornado swept through flipping the cars in the parking lot.

The EF-1 tornado with 90 mph winds swept across Loris High School on Monday, January 13, according to the National Weather Service.

Video from a security camera at the school shows the twister lifting up and turning over several cars in the parking lot while flinging minor debris.



The National Weather Service said the tornado developed near the school's football field and flipped over a trailer before advancing to the parking lot and onward for approximately one mile. The metal roof of a nearby barn was torn off but most of the damage was to trees in the area, the weather service said.

No injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersouth carolinahigh schoolcartornadostorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 questioned after body found in Olney trash can: Source
Woman walking home from work killed in hit-and-run
Penn State football coach, players named in hazing lawsuit
Woman sues American Airlines claiming employee sent her creepy texts
Bruce Springsteen's son Sam sworn in as Jersey City firefighter
Eagles nominate Camden coach for award after football game shooting
Police: House explosion in Bucks Co. may be result of propane leak
Show More
Philly community pushing for solutions to end violence
Over 11,000 Philadelphia residents weigh in on city services
Woman charged with murder after stabbing man with nail clippers: Police
Woman stabbed to death inside Southwest Philadelphia home
Dog shot during armed robbery in West Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News