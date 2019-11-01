Tornado Warning for Philadelphia, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery counties until 12 a.m.

TONIGHT: The evening looks mainly dry, but after nine o'clock, look out for strong gusty thunderstorms arriving from the west. A tornado watch is posted for Lancaster County until midnight. Arrival time: 8pm-9pm Western Suburbs; 9pm-11pm I-95 metro area; 11pm - 2am- Jersey Shore/Delaware
This will be quick moving burst of rain, that could dump down an additional 1/2 inch to 1" of rain. There will be some straight line gusty winds ranging from 55-70mph with the expected squall line. Some Shear is even possible which could lead to an isolated tornado.
In the wake of these storms, overnight temperatures plunge. The low in Philadelphia is 45.
FRIDAY: Rain is over before daybreak The afternoon is sunny, but blustery with gusts as high as 45 mph. It will also be dramatically cooler with a high of just 55.
SATURDAY: A true autumn chill arrives in time for the weekend. We start out on Saturday with mostly sunny skies, but our high only reaches 55.
SUNDAY: Abundant sunshine does a repeat performance, but it's even cooler with a chilly high of just 52. Widespread frost is possible overnight.
MONDAY: This is yet another day of abundant sun with another chilly high around 55.
TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Look for a blend of sun with a few occasional clouds and an improved high of 64. A late day or night time shower is possible in some neighborhoods.
WEDNESDAY: Some lingering morning rain is possible, before the clouds begin to break and we get afternoon sunshine. The high is around 61.
THURSDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, chilly day with a brisk breeze. The high is 53.
