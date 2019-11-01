Weather

Tornado Warning for Philadelphia, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery counties until 12 a.m.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning rain gave way to a cloudy, warm and humid Halloween. The high in Philadelphia soared to 75 degrees. That's 14 degrees above average.

EMBED More News Videos

Cecily Tynan hsa your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 6 p.m. on October 31, 2019.



TONIGHT: The evening looks mainly dry, but after nine o'clock, look out for strong gusty thunderstorms arriving from the west. A tornado watch is posted for Lancaster County until midnight. Arrival time: 8pm-9pm Western Suburbs; 9pm-11pm I-95 metro area; 11pm - 2am- Jersey Shore/Delaware
This will be quick moving burst of rain, that could dump down an additional 1/2 inch to 1" of rain. There will be some straight line gusty winds ranging from 55-70mph with the expected squall line. Some Shear is even possible which could lead to an isolated tornado.
In the wake of these storms, overnight temperatures plunge. The low in Philadelphia is 45.
FRIDAY: Rain is over before daybreak The afternoon is sunny, but blustery with gusts as high as 45 mph. It will also be dramatically cooler with a high of just 55.

SATURDAY: A true autumn chill arrives in time for the weekend. We start out on Saturday with mostly sunny skies, but our high only reaches 55.

SUNDAY: Abundant sunshine does a repeat performance, but it's even cooler with a chilly high of just 52. Widespread frost is possible overnight.
MONDAY: This is yet another day of abundant sun with another chilly high around 55.

TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Look for a blend of sun with a few occasional clouds and an improved high of 64. A late day or night time shower is possible in some neighborhoods.

WEDNESDAY: Some lingering morning rain is possible, before the clouds begin to break and we get afternoon sunshine. The high is around 61.

THURSDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, chilly day with a brisk breeze. The high is 53.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother, child, 3, struck by vehicle while trick-or-treating in NJ
Man confesses to killing 4 family members in West Philly: Police
Moving Misery: Couple says belongings held hostage for months
Camden County police investigating series of paintball attacks
Embiid, Towns ejected suspended 2 games for fighting
CDC: Vaping illnesses near the 2,000 mark
Trump changes his primary residence from New York to Florida
Show More
Fmr. Starbucks regional director sues company, claims racial discrimination
Van Drew among two Dems who voted 'no' on impeachment inquiry resolution
Police say missing college student was harmed
Ind. woman found dead with 8-foot python around her neck
Police ask for public's help in finding man wanted in multiple sexual assaults
More TOP STORIES News