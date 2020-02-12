AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch Into Late Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Adam Joseph says isolated downpours could lead to street flooding. Flashy creeks and streams could also be affected. Saturday also has a chance at some occasional storms.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect through late tonight for the entire Delaware Valley, including the Lehigh Valley (which was added overnight). Occasional storms and showers could bring heavy downpours which could cause street flooding. Flashy creeks and streams could also be affected. Do not walk or drive through flooded areas. Fast rising water could lead to life-threatening situations.
It's a mostly cloudy Friday with occasional drenching showers and storms that could lead to flash flooding. The high is 81. It's warm and humid.
TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy and humid conditions with more showers and thunderstorms possible, along with isolated downpours that could lead to flash flooding. The low is 71.
SATURDAY: Some additional showers and thunderstorms are possible through the day, but it's not a wash out. Clouds may even break for some sunshine. It remains warm and humid with a high of 86.
SUNDAY: We have sunshine mixing with occasional clouds. It's dry, but very warm and sticky with a high of 89.
MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a hot and humid air mass in place. A spotty thunderstorm is possible. Our high ticks up to 91.
TUESDAY: This is another hot and humid day with yet another thunderstorm possible, especially in the afternoon. The high is around 90.
WEDNESDAY: We're basically stuck on "repeat". Sun mixes with clouds. It's hot and humid with a high of 90. Another pop up thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon.
THURSDAY: The beat goes on. It's warm and humid with a spotty thunderstorm. The only notable change is that the high may slip out of the 90s, but we're still going with a very similar 89.
FRIDAY: The beat goes on: warm and humid, some thunderstorms and a high around 88.
