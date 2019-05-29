Weather

Tornado Watches in effect for Pa., N.J. and Del.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for much of the area, as well as a Tornado Watch until 8 p.m. for a number of locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

AccuWeather explains the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.



In Pennsylvania - Adams; Bedford; Berks; Blair; Bucks; Cambria; Cameron; Carbon; Centre; Chester; Clearfield; Clinton; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Delaware; Elk; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; Lehigh; Luzerne; Lycoming; Mifflin; Monroe; Montgomery; Montour; Northampton; Northumberland; Perry; Philadelphia; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Sullivan; Union; York.

In New Jersey - Atlantic; Burlington; Camden; Cape May; Cumberland; Gloucester; Hunterdon; Mercer; Salem; Warren.

In Delaware - New Castle.

It's another warm, humid, unsettled day with some sun during the morning and early afternoon before another round of severe thunderstorms develop. More damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are possible, along with flooding downpours. The high is 86.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: This is in effect from this afternoon through late tonight. 1-2" of rain is possible where drenching showers and thunderstorms develop. Avoid flooded roadways and walkways.

THURSDAY: It's another unsettled day with hazy sunshine, high humidity and another chance for some strong afternoon and nighttime thunderstorms. The high is 89.

FRIDAY: Finally, our active pattern subsides, a front clears the region and we get a nice break from the heat and humidity. This is a partly sunny, much more comfortable day with a high of 80.

SATURDAY: It's looking like a nice start to the weekend with no worse than partly sunny skies, lower humidity and a nice high of 82. A shower is possible later at night.

SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a warm high of 78. An afternoon or evening thunderstorm can't be ruled out.
MONDAY: The latest front clears the region and much cooler air returns with our high halting at around 74, several degrees below average. Look for sunshine and a few clouds.

TUESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and another pleasant high of 76.

WEDNESDAY: This is a partly sunny day with a shower or thunderstorm possible. The high is 76.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
