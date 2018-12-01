U.S. & WORLD

Tornadoes leave widespread damage in Oklahoma

Tornadoes leave widespread damage in Oklahoma. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 1, 2018.

Severe storms rolled through eastern Oklahoma Friday night, spawning what are being reported as tornadoes.

The extreme weather left behind widespread property damage.

Some areas, including the small town of Blackgum, were left without power after utility lines were knocked to the ground.

Damage reports are still coming in from across the state.

