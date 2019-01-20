U.S. & WORLD

Total lunar eclipse and supermoon to occur

Total lunar eclipse and supermoon to occur. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 20, 2019.

If the sky clears Sunday, we're in for a real treat.

A total lunar eclipse and a supermoon, all wrapped into one.

The moon, earth and sun will line up tonight for the only total lunar eclipse this year.

At the same time, the moon will be so close to earth that it will appear slightly bigger and brighter than usual.

That's a supermoon.

The total eclipse will last a pretty long time, about an hour.

