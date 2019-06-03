Storm brings down trees, leaves residents without power in Bucks County

CROYDON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Severe weather brought down trees and left some residents without power in Bucks County on Sunday night.
Action News was in Croydon where a large Oak Tree went into a home.
We also spotted another tree down along the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
No injuries have been reported.
Hundreds in the area remain without power at this hour.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
