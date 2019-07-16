Trenton residents and officials preparing for heat

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Trenton, N.J. officials and residents are preparing for this week's dangerous heat wave.
The fountain at Agabiti Park was a popular spot on Tuesday, and sounds like it will be for the rest of the week.
"I'll be out here all week. This is where the water at. It's comfortable, it's cool. Have some fun with the kids," said James Woods, who was enjoying the water with his son.
Trenton health officials are preparing for the temperatures to soar this week, and say the air conditioning will be on blast at the city's four senior centers.
They may even open this weekend, if the heat persists.
They're hoping people will take precautions at home.
"Try not to exert yourself, try to keep your shades drawn, so the place stays a little bit darkened," said Shakira Adbul-Ali, Director of the Dept. of Health and Human Services for the City of Trenton.
Action News found a Trenton Streets Department crew will be working outside for the rest of the week landscaping.
They say in addition to big coolers of water and sports drinks, they'll start earlier in the day and keep an eye on each other.
"If they're working, and they look like they're sweating too much, I'll pull them aside, c'mon get a drink and sit down for a second or two," said supervisor Keith Brown.
City officials say if the heat gets really bad, they may start using libraries and schools as cooling centers. They'll make that call later in the week.
If you need information or resources during this heatwave, anywhere in NJ you can call 211.
