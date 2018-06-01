WEATHER

Tri-State Braces for Another Wet Weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Tri-State Braces for Another Wet Weekend. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4pm on June 1, 2018. (WPVI)

Maggie Kent
In the forecast for this weekend: Rain and, at times, heavy downpours.

The outlook isn't promising for Chris Hanson!

"Regretting the weather that's coming. We were going to go camping this weekend," he said.

His wife, Michele, is looking forward to sunnier days.

"We've got moss growing on our patio! It's just muggy all the time. Nothing is drying out," she said.

For some, the rainfall feels like it's never ended and spring was a washout.
"All this rain is just making people sad. I need some sun," said Cheldin Rumer of Manayunk. The rainy season left her feeling scorned, "I have a significant relationship with spring and I feel like we're breaking up.

You know what I mean, he's not calling me back!"

On Friday afternoon PennDOT road crews were hard at work ahead of the heavy downpours including Ed Dutch.

"It's important to get all of the debris off the inlet so that the water flows and there's no flooding," he said.

He's been with the company for 18 years, so he knows a thing or two about weather wear and tear.

"Whenever it starts flooding that's what actually starts the process of the potholes," he said.

Meanwhile, there were blue skies at the Jersey shore on Friday, but the wet weather wasn't far from people's minds.
EMBED More News Videos

Getting ready for rain at the Jersey shore. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 5pm on June 1, 2018.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newssevere weather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny, Beautiful Today
Cecily Tynan visits with Phoenix, the Harris Hawk at the Philadelphia Zoo
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Car erupts into flames after lightning strike in Ocean City
Weekend storms force evacuation of MetLife Stadium ahead of concert
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News