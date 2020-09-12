Weather

Tropical Depression 19 could become tropical storm before bringing heavy rain to Florida Panhandle

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The peak of hurricane season is upon us and the tropics are as active as ever.

Sept. 11 was one of the most active points in the annual hurricane season. This year's hurricane season is on pace to be the most active of all time, so it's no wonder that the tropics remain very busy.

The National Hurricane Center now says seven tropical waves have formed in the Atlantic storm basin.

Tropical Depression 19 formed near the Bahamas Friday afternoon and could become a tropical storm before it reaches south Florida on Saturday. If not, it will reach tropical storm status when it emerges into the Gulf Of Mexico on Sunday and bring heavy rain to the Florida Panhandle and New Orleans.



Preparing your hurricane kit during COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Since we are still dealing with COVID-19 during hurricane season your hurricane kit might look a little different this year.



Next up is Tropical Storm Paulette with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour. Paulette is moving northwest at 16 mph.

Paulette is expected approach Bermuda as a hurricane on Sunday or Monday.

After hitting Bermuda, the storm is expected to turn north and stay away from the United States. Swells from Paulette are expected to impact parts of the Leeward Islands, the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, Bermuda and the southeastern United States.



Tropical Storm Rene is moving northwest at 14 mph with sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. Rene could strengthen into a hurricane, but it will remain harmlessly out to sea.

What happens when we run out of letters of the alphabet for hurricane names?
EMBED More News Videos

It turns out the list starts over, with the Greek Alphabet. We'll look at the first six names on that list:



The west coast of Africa is busy; there are two tropical waves developing near the continent.

One tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has an 80 percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours.

The other wave off Africa's coast has a 30 percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours but a 60 percent chance through the next five days.

The next storm to become a tropical storm will be named Sally, meaning there are only four more letters in the alphabet for storm names this year (Sally, Teddy, Vicky, Wilfred). Here's what happens if we run out of names.

The last time that happened was 2005--which is the current record holder for the most active hurricane season ever.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical weatherhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1K car break-ins linked in Bucks County & NJ: DA
SEPTA bus involved in multi-vehicle crash, 6 injured
Investigators still pursuing 'solid leads' in case of missing Bridgeton girl
Man, 21, shot in chest in West Philadelphia
Double shooting in Germantown under investigation
Ex-Borgata exec who left for Ocean must return cellphone: Judge
Naya Rivera called for help as she drowned, autopsy report shows
Show More
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler rips fingernail putting on pants
AccuWeather: Breezy And Cooler
Philadelphians enjoy first Friday night back of indoor dining
'It's not a witch hunt': Murphy says many refusing to cooperate with contact tracers
Man who founded Jelly Belly name to give candy factory away
More TOP STORIES News