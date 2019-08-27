Tropical Storm Dorian tracking through Caribbean, expected to hit Florida

As of Tuesday morning the storm was working its way across Barbados and Guadeloupe, headed toward Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
Dorian has maximum sustain winds at 50 miles per hour, with gusts up to 65. The latest models have the storm staying just shy of the 74 mile per hour sustained winds required to be classified as a hurricane.
Here's the 5am Tuesday update from @NHC_Atlantic on #Dorian. Path brings it closer to Florida over the weekend. #flwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/NudVw7Ov1x— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) August 27, 2019
Still, the storm could cause significant problems. It's forecasted to have significant impact on Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from Hurricane Maria, which hit two years ago.
Dorian is also expected to turn back toward Florida and make landfall somewhere along the state's Atlantic coast early Sunday morning.