Tropical Storm Fay brings rip currents, flooding to Delaware

Rip currents on the beach, flooding in the outlet mall parking lots. @6abc pic.twitter.com/bTXD2YnZg9 — Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) July 10, 2020

Flooding off of market street on James Court in Wilmington. Worker starting to pump water out of the parking lot pic.twitter.com/1bY9JFaFfo — Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) July 10, 2020

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (WPVI) -- Tropical Storm Fay pounded the Delaware beaches on Friday, bringing heavy rains and creating rip currents.Rehoboth Beach lifeguards shut down the beach for safety due to the stormy conditions."People want to get close to it, they want to feel the energy, but you know, one knockdown and you're rolled out into the surf and then you're in trouble. I've seen that happen many times where a little kid gets their feet chopped out from underneath them," said Patrol Captain Kent Buckson.Still, that didn't stop tourists from coming down to the beach to check out the storm."Just to see God's work. There's no man-made here, and this is all nature, so I just find it absolutely fascinating," said Andrea Dicken,of Maryland.The beaches aren't the only Delaware spot that saw flooding, however. The water rose in a parking lot off of James Court in Wilmington, where workers on a construction site quickly tried to pump out the water before it could damage equipment.The Action Cam also caught a water rescue on South Gate Boulevard in New Castle.But Buckson said his real concern lies with the weekend. He says the rip current should stick around and he worries people will try to swim to escape Saturday's expected heat.The patrol captain said he'd rather people watch from the boardwalk."I anticipate a lot of people and a lot of rescues if we're not paying attention," said Buckson.He said he will decide on Saturday morning whether or not to allow water access.