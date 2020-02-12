AccuWeather: Tropical Storm Fay forms off North Carolina, heavy rain expected Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have a partly sunny, hot and humid day with a high of 92. There's a slight chance of a thunderstorm, especially late today or this evening in northern areas, but most neighborhoods remain dry.
A coastal low (possibly Tropical Storm Fay) will bring heavy rain and flash flooding on Friday, high winds at the Shore.
TONIGHT: An early isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible, mainly in northern areas. Otherwise, it's a muggy night with a low of 73. Some rain is possible before dawn, especially to the south.
FRIDAY: A the coastal low emerges off the Carolinas and makes its way north, probably as Tropical Storm Fay. Rain develops in southern areas as soon as dawn, followed by bands of heavy rain that push through the region from morning until evening. In general, 2" to 4" of rain is possible along with the threat of flash flooding.
Dewpoints will rise into the mid 70s and the air will be about as moisture-loaded as we see in our region. There will also be a strong northeast wind setting up along the coast and beach communities will see gusts in the 40-50mph range for at least part of the day.
This will lead to some flooding at high tide as the water is pushed into the shoreline. There's also a risk of dangerous rip currents. Winds will not be an issue inland. On the plus side, the high will be held to about 82. Some of our region is also moisture starved and could use the rain.
SATURDAY: The weekend is hot and humid. We'll see some sunshine mixing with the clouds on Saturday with a few showers or thunderstorms around. High 91.
SUNDAY: It turns even hotter with partly sunny skies, a slight chance for another shower or thunderstorm and a hotter high of 93.
MONDAY: It's partly sunny and hot, but probably not as humid. The high looks to hit 92. We are likely officially into our second heat wave of the season.
TUESDAY: Clouds and sun mix with a high of 91.
WEDNESDAY: Look for more heat and humidity with partly sunny skies and a high of 92.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's humid and could be even hotter. We're going for a high of 94.
