Tropical Storm Fay hits New Jersey shore with heavy rain, high winds

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It was a day of heavy rain, high winds and strong rip currents at the New Jersey shore as Tropical Storm Fay struck on Friday.

By late morning in North Wildwood, drivers were met with road closures due to street flooding.



The surf was rough on the beach between 3rd and 4th avenues in North Wildwood.

"It's definitely not a beach day," Maureen from Bensalem, Pennsylvania said.

She said one of her nephews is a surfer, but would skip today to go out in the water.



In Wildwood, people helped move a car that got stuck in floodwaters.

Viewer video shows residents helping a driver get out of rising floodwaters in Wildwood, New Jersey.



The George Redding Bridge was closed for much of the morning. It could be closed again depending on the severity of flooding throughout the day.

Some streets in Sea Isle City became bodies of water.



In Ocean City, Fay began bringing heavy rain early and it continued throughout the morning.

Action News was in Ocean City, New Jersey as Tropical Storm Fay hit on Friday.



There was flooding at 10th Street and Haven Avenue where some cars tried their luck by driving through, while others turned around.



Tuckahoe resident Nikki Newtown said driving conditions were terrible all the way to Ocean City.

"The roads are really bad, took me about a half an hour to get here, usually 15 minutes," Newtown said.

In Atlantic City, whitecaps battered down on the beach.

Atlantic City, New Jersey was hit with heavy rain and high winds from Tropical Storm Fay on Friday.



The beaches were deserted there as the beach patrol gave the boot to onlookers on the sand.

However, by Friday evening, the rain had started to let up and some people could be seen trying to enjoy what was left of a soggy beach day.
