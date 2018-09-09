Tropical Storm Florence expected to become hurricane, head to southeast US

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Tropical Storm Florence is slowly becoming better organized Sunday morning, and is close to becoming a hurricane.
Florence should become a hurricane later Sunday as it enters an increasingly conducive environment to promote strengthening.
According to Accuweather, the storm is expected to become a Category 3 major hurricane by Monday.
On Monday, Florence will accelerate in a west-northwesterly direction as it will be influenced by a strengthening high-pressure system to the north. This high will prevent Florence from curving to the north and out to sea.
By Tuesday, Florence will be over very warm water well to the southwest of Bermuda and very well could be a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the East Coast of the United States.
Florence's eventual track will be entirely determined by the strength of the high-pressure system guiding it. If the high is stronger, it will remain on a westerly course longer and make landfall in the Carolinas. If it is a weaker high, Florence could either graze the East Coast or make landfall in the mid-Atlantic coastal region.
It is not out of the realm of possibility that Florence becomes a Category 5 hurricane before it nears the Eastern Seaboard.
This has the potential to be a severe life-threatening storm with catastrophic impacts, and preparations for potential evacuations need to be planned.
As of right now, potential landfall along the Carolina coast as a major hurricane appears most likely during the Thursday/Friday time period.
Fluctuations in forward speed and trajectory are still possible as this system continues to develop.
