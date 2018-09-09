WEATHER

Tropical Storm Florence expected to become hurricane, head to southeast US

EMBED </>More Videos

Tropical Storm Florence expected to become hurricane, head to southeast US. Chris Sowers reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on September 9, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Tropical Storm Florence is slowly becoming better organized Sunday morning, and is close to becoming a hurricane.

Florence should become a hurricane later Sunday as it enters an increasingly conducive environment to promote strengthening.

According to Accuweather, the storm is expected to become a Category 3 major hurricane by Monday.

On Monday, Florence will accelerate in a west-northwesterly direction as it will be influenced by a strengthening high-pressure system to the north. This high will prevent Florence from curving to the north and out to sea.

AccuWeather: Get the latest forecast at 6abc.com/Weather

By Tuesday, Florence will be over very warm water well to the southwest of Bermuda and very well could be a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the East Coast of the United States.

Florence's eventual track will be entirely determined by the strength of the high-pressure system guiding it. If the high is stronger, it will remain on a westerly course longer and make landfall in the Carolinas. If it is a weaker high, Florence could either graze the East Coast or make landfall in the mid-Atlantic coastal region.

It is not out of the realm of possibility that Florence becomes a Category 5 hurricane before it nears the Eastern Seaboard.

This has the potential to be a severe life-threatening storm with catastrophic impacts, and preparations for potential evacuations need to be planned.

As of right now, potential landfall along the Carolina coast as a major hurricane appears most likely during the Thursday/Friday time period.

Fluctuations in forward speed and trajectory are still possible as this system continues to develop.

EMBED More News Videos

North and South Carolina begin to prepare for Tropical Storm Florence. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 9, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherphilly newshurricanetropical storm
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Rain, Heavy At Times
Cecily Tynan visits with the Asian birds at the Philadelphia Zoo
PHOTOS: Tropical Depression Gordon
Hurricane Florence: This year's storm name list
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Rain, Heavy At Times
House partially collapses in city's Mantua section
2 hospitalized after car hits utility pole in Monroe Township
Van towing trailer flips onto side, spills contents across I-295
DA: Bucks Co. man killed girlfriend, directed police to her body
Police: Man accidentally shot self while fleeing officers in Delco
Upper Perk H.S. closed next week due to mold, moisture
Police: Checkers worker assaulted woman with hot grease
Show More
Police respond to barricade situation in Kensington
Motorcyclist killed in Bucks County crash
'I don't cheat to win': Serena Williams spars with umpire over penalty
Nike sales climb amid Kaepernick campaign: Report
Crime Fighters: Who killed Cameron Robertson?
More News