WEATHER

Tropical Storm Florence expected to gain strength into next week

Tropical Storm Florence: East Coast told to keep close eye on storm. Chris Sowers reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 8, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Tropical Storm Florence has weakened some over the open Atlantic Ocean, but is beginning to regain lost intensity.

New convection is beginning to develop near the low-level circulation and cloud tops are beginning to cool once again.

Tropical Storm Florence will continue to intensify tonight through Sunday as it enters an increasingly conducive environment to promote strengthening.

Florence could become a Category 3 major hurricane by Monday of the upcoming week.

AccuWeather: Get the latest forecast at 6abc.com/Weather

By Monday, Florence will accelerate in a west-northwesterly direction as it continues to be influenced by a strengthening high pressure system to the north. This high will prevent Florence from curving out to sea. By Tuesday, Florence will be over a very warm water and very well could be a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the East Coast of the United States.

Florence's eventual track will be entirely determined by the strength of the high-pressure system guiding it. If it is stronger, it will remain on a westerly course longer and make landfall in the Carolinas. If it is a weak high, it will either graze the east coast or make landfall in the mid-Atlantic.

It is not out of the realm of possibility that Florence becomes a Category 5 hurricane before it nears the Eastern Seaboard.

This has the potential to be a life-threatening storm with catastrophic impacts and preparations for potential evacuations need to be made now.

As of right now, potential landfall along the East Coast appear most likely during the Thursday/Friday time period.

Fluctuations in forward speed and trajectory are still possible as this system continues to develop.

