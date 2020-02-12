AccuWeather: Tropical Storm Isaias Brings Flooding Rain, Damaging Winds Today

Multiple tornado warnings were issued across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Tuesday morning.
Confirmed tornadoes were spotted on the ground near Middletown, Delaware and west of Ocean City, New Jersey.
If you are in an area with a tornado warning, it's time to act immediately. Get to a safe space such as a storm shelter. If you don't have one, the best option is usually in the basement or the middle of a building, away from windows, preferably in an area with reinforced walls.
A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for the entire Philadelphia region. A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible and residents should be prepared to take action if a tornado warning is issued.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect today and tonight across the entire region because of heavy tropical rains totaling 3-5" for I-95 & north and west and 1-3 inches at the coast.
TODAY: Spotty showers and storms in the morning give way to a heavier, more widespread rain by lunchtime. This continues into the mid-afternoon hours as Tropical Storm Isaias moves through the center of the region.
Three to five inches of rain is possible along with potential flash flooding.
The afternoon will also be windy with gusts between 45-55 inland and 55-70 mph in New Jersey and central Delaware. This will be strong enough to bring down some trees and power lines, as well as blowing unprotected objects into roads.
The rain should push off to the northeast by late afternoon, but residual flooding could continue into the night. The high is 79.
AT THE SHORE: a two-foot storm surge and lunar high tide will combine with heavy rain and wind to cause coastal flooding. Some minor beach erosion is possible, as well as minor to moderate property damage to homes, boat docks and boardwalks. Some minor to moderate flooding is also possible along the Delaware Bay and tidal portions of the Delaware River.
TONIGHT: We dry out, but mostly cloudy skies persist. The low is a muggy 71.
WEDNESDAY: The storm is gone and we get a nice, partly sunny day with a warm high of 87. A late thunderstorm can't be ruled out in areas well south of Philadelphia.
THURSDAY: This is another partly sunny day with a small chance for a late day or evening thunderstorm. The high is 84.
FRIDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's warm and humid with a high of 85. Another spotty afternoon thunderstorm is possible.
SATURDAY: It's a very warm and sticky start to the weekend. Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a thunderstorm in a few spots. The high ticks up to 88.
SUNDAY: Look for a partly sunny and humid day with another thunderstorm around and a high of 89.
MONDAY: It's still warm and sticky with a high of 88 and another spotty storm.
TUESDAY: The weather is basically on repeat. This is another warm and humid day with another chance of a scattered thunderstorm and another high around 88.
