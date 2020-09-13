Tropical Storm Sally expected to be Category 1 hurricane during Gulf Coast landfall Tuesday morning

The National Hurricane Center now sees several tropical waves in the Atlantic storm basin.
Tropical Storm Sally is just off the west coast of Florida and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by late Monday.
Sally is moving west-northwest at 12 mph across the Gulf of Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
Sally is expected to bring extremely dangerous and life-threatening storm surge. Storm surge warnings have been issued from Port Fourchon in Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border.
Tropical Storm Sally is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane with a Tuesday morning landfall near New Orleans.
Sally is the earliest "S" storm in recorded history.
11am update from NHC on Tropical Storm Sally. No major changes, still looks like landfall near New Orleans Tuesday morning and moving slowly. Major impacts expected along and east of the path with storm surge and rainfall. pic.twitter.com/Dx9RLOgN17— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) September 13, 2020
Out in the Atlantic, Hurricane Paulette is moving north-northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.
Paulette has maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour. The storm is moving west-northwest at 14 mph.
Paulette is expected to approach the Bermuda on Sunday evening into Monday. A hurricane warning is currently in effect for the island.
After hitting Bermuda, the storm is expected to turn north and stay away from the United States. Swells from Paulette are expected to impact parts of the Leeward Islands, the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, Bermuda and the southeastern United States.
#Paulette is now a hurricane and will move out to sea. No impact for us in central NC. pic.twitter.com/Sh0FUdYN9A— Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) September 13, 2020
Rene is currently a tropical depression out in the Atlantic Ocean moving northwest at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.
The west coast of Africa is also busy; there are two tropical waves near the continent.
Tropical Depression 20 has formed off the west coast of Africa. The depression is moving west-northwest at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.
Another tropical wave off Africa's coast has a 70 percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours.
There is another wave over the Gulf of Mexico that has a 10 percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours.
The next storm to become a tropical storm will be named Teddy, meaning there are only three more letters in the alphabet for storm names this year (Teddy, Vicky, Wilfred). Here's what happens if we run out of names.
The last time that happened was 2005--which is the current record holder for the most active hurricane season ever.